Chandigarh resident shot in leg during fight with sisters

An unidentified man shot at a 29-year-old man during his altercation with his two sisters at their Dadumajra house on Thursday night.

The victim, Gursewak, told the police that he worked as a security guard in Sector 8, and lived in Dadumajra with his mother and two sisters.

On Thursday night, he had a fight with his sisters, who are facing marital issues and therefore living with him.

During the altercation, one of his sisters called her friend, who arrived with some unidentified men. Amid the melee, one of those men shot at his knee and fled.

While the incident happened at night, Gursewak was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, only on Friday. His condition is stated to be stable.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. No arrest has been made yet.