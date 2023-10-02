Chandigarh residents pick up brooms to join PM’s Swachhata hi Seva campaign

City residents came together on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the “Swachhta he Seva” campaign to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and city residents during a cleanliness drive at the Apni Mandi in Sector 49 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Around 30,000 people joined the cleaning drive at across 230 different locations, with UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, mayor Anup Gupta, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and councillors taking part in the event.

Students of National Service Scheme joined forces to clean up Apni Mandi, Sector 49, being enthused by the UT administrator, who also took part in the drive aimed at clearing up fruit and vegetable waste scattered across the apni mandi ground.

Bollywood singer B Praak, the voice behind the Swachhta Anthem “Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh”, led the Swachhata ke liye Shramdaan cleanliness drive at the Park in Sector 10.

Chandigarh Welfare Trust

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) also joined hands with the municipal corporation on Sunday to hold a cleanliness drive under the theme “Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath”, at Manimajra, Chandigarh. The day-long cleanliness drive was flagged-off from Manimajra by CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu and Mitra and covered the car bazaar, motor market and Shivalik Park.

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking

A dedicated team at Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, in collaboration with Members of Auto Union and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, held drives at four major transport hubs — ISBT-17 and 43, depot I and 2 in the Industrial Area and depot 3 in Sector 25, and ISBT 43.

AYUSH department

The UT AYUSH department saff, led by director Akhil Kumar, participated in a drive, while vowing to continue their efforts to keep the city clean and holding up the true spirit of the “City Beautiful”.

PGIMER

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) also joined in the celebrations, with teams of the hospital staff cleaning the residential areas in Sector 12, the lawns outside New OPD, and other parts of the premises.

Panjab University

A cleanliness drive was also organised at the Panjab University. Led by dean of student welfare, NSS and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, more than 300 students and teachers, wardens, NSS programme coordinators started this drive at 10:00 am from University Parade Ground. The volunteers cleaned the markets of sector 14 and Sector 15. The event culminated in sector 15 in the presence of local area councillor Saurabh Joshi and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra. Student Council president Jatinder Singh was also present.

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26 and Punjab Engineering College also took part in the drives, with students and staff members coming together to clean the campuses.

Panchkula mayor joins in

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal joined in the cleanliness campaign in Sector 6 along with municipal commissioner and other civic body officials, sweeping the roads and appealing to the public to show enthusiastic participation in the campaign.

Goyal said the vow to keep the city clean should not stay limited to a one-day event, but must be made a daily routine. Programs were organised in Sectors 15, 26 and Abhaypur.

