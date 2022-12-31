Chandigarh residents, prepare to loosen purse strings for onions

Onion prices which have stayed between ₹20 to ₹25 per kg through most of the year are heading towards a steeper rise at the apni mandis across the city with rates touching ₹30 per kg in the wake of supply issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the same, Punjab Mandi Board officials said the same has been caused as the supply of onions coming from Alwar in Rajasthan was affected.

“While the supply of Rajasthan onions has decreased, the price of the white onion from Nashik has gone up. The wholesale prices for this can range between ₹22 to ₹27 per kg,” said one of the mandi supervisors posted with PMB, Harpreet Singh.

The price of onions is however unlikely to increase exponentially as it did in previous years’ winter months crossing ₹50 per kg at times. It is expected to decrease in the following weeks as per mandi officials.

The price of cauliflower, meanwhile, has also gone up by ₹10 per kg, but this has more to do with the increased demand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During December end there are lots of langars and celebrations and during the wedding season there is a high demand for cauliflower. It is likely to come down in January now,” Singh added.

Apart from this, the price of other vegetables continues to remain on the lower side due to the long dry spell seen in the region. As per Singh, local crops have been grown in abundance since there was no major rain in the region in November and December and prices are likely to stay low over the winter months.