Chandigarh: Resort in hot water for breaking holiday promise

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised a resort for not honouring a holiday contract signed with a Chandigarh resident.

Terming it guilty of deficiency in services and unfair trade practice, the commission has directed Sarowar Holiday Resorts International Pvt Ltd, Manali, Himachal Pradesh; and Chandigarh, to refund ₹ 19,500 paid by the complainant for the holiday package, along with compensation of ₹ 10,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Terming it guilty of deficiency in services and unfair trade practice, the commission has directed Sarowar Holiday Resorts International Pvt Ltd, Manali, Himachal Pradesh; and Chandigarh, to refund ₹19,500 paid by the complainant for the holiday package, along with compensation of ₹10,000, which includes litigation cost as well.

Vipin Kumar Negi, a resident of Sector 36-A, had submitted that he was allured by lucrative offers and assurances made by the resort’s representative. So, he bought a holiday package (Blue Standard Priority) for ₹19,500 on April 17, 2022. Accordingly, a vacation agreement was signed between the parties.

Negi stated that as part of the contract, he was also offered vacation benefit of six nights and seven days for three years.

In 2022, he planned a trip to Goa from October 20 to 26, and applied for it with the resort. But after six days, he received an e-mail stating: “Your trial package is 3N/3D at Manali and another 3N/4D in India.”

After he raised an objection, the company initially agreed to settle the issue, but did nothing to resolve it. Hence, he approached the consumer court.

The company failed to respond, so it was proceeded against ex parte. ”We are of the opinion that deficiency in service and unfair trade practice has been proved on the part of the opposition parties (the company),” observed the commission, while directing the resort to refund the money paid for the holiday package and pay ₹10,000 as compensation to Negi.

