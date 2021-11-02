Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh reviews preparations to combat bird flu as winged visitors arrive

The animal husbandry department on Monday organised a one-day training-cum-mock drill for officials of the animal husbandry, forest department and municipal corporation
With migratory birds starting to arrive in Chandigarh, the UT animal husbandry department is gearing up to prevent avian influenza this season.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The department on Monday organised a one-day training–cum-mock drill for officials of the animal husbandry, forest department and municipal corporation.

The department on Monday organised a one-day training–cum-mock drill for officials of the animal husbandry, forest department and municipal corporation.

Manish Kumar Lohan, director, animal husbandry, said, “Bird flu is a highly contagious avian disease that causes huge losses in terms of bird mortality and hits poultry trade. The department has formulated an action plan for its prevention, control and containment as per the latest government guidelines.”

Dr Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo, joint director, said four rapid response teams have been made to handle any eventuality. Each team comprises a veterinary officer and four other members.

“The department has started active physical and sera surveillance of all types of birds, which include commercial, poultry, backyard poultry and in particular migratory birds. Migratory birds have started arriving in Chandigarh and usually stay here till February,” he said.

The department has activated its surveillance at Sukhna Lake, which plays host to a lot of migratory birds. On Monday, 48 environmental and serum samples were collected from the lake to be sent for further investigation.

