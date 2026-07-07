Chandigarh: Rights panel takes suo motu notice of Industrial Area building collapse

The Punjab state and Chandigarh (UT) human rights commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the building collapse in Industrial Area, Phase-II, which left two persons dead.

The commission has directed the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) to submit a detailed report a week before the next hearing, which has been fixed for August 5, 2026. (HT File)

The two-storey building had collapsed on Saturday evening while renovation was underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had carried out a rescue operation, lasting nearly five hours, retrieving the two victims from the debris who were declared brought dead at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

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The victims, identified as Tarun Jain and Tarun Kaushik of Meerut, were partners and jointly owned the building.

A bench comprising justice Sant Prakash, chairperson, justice Gurbir Singh, member, and Jitender Singh Shunty, member, observed that the incident raises serious concerns regarding safety standards during construction and renovation activities.

The commission has directed the Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) to submit a detailed report a week before the next hearing, which has been fixed for August 5, 2026. The commission has also ordered that a copy of the proceedings be sent to the DC through email and post for necessary compliance.