Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30

The Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, has extended the last date for affixing high-security registration plates (HSRPs) on vehicles in the CH01BK and BL series to September 30.

The decision has been taken to avoid rush at the RLA office and other centres amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Initially, the RLA had set February 28 as the deadline, which was extended to March 31. On Friday, it had decided to extend it further up to May 31, but following a meeting with senior administrative officials on Saturday, September 30 was set as the new deadline.

Once the deadline lapses, traffic police will start issuing challans to the violators. While two-wheeler owners have to pay ₹3,000 fine, those caught without HSRPs on four-wheelers will have to cough up ₹5,000.

Officials reasoned that people’s safety, and not challans, were at the top of their priorities right now. The department is also working on other measures to streamline the process. In order to prevent rush, the authorities had already decided to go for a staggered enforcement for other series.

Appointment system in works to reduce rush

The number plates are affixed by a third -party vendor, Test HSRP Chandigarh Private Limited, in Chandigarh. It’s head manager, Rachit Mathur, said: “At present, more than 50% of the applicants aren’t even from the BK and BL series. People are worried about getting challaned, and so are coming forward out of turn, leading to rush.”

Mathur said an online portal is in the works for booking appointments and making payments. “We have also opened a separate window for women and senior citizens at the RLA office in Sector 17. Similar windows will also be opened at subdivisional magistrate’s offices in the Industrial Area and Sector 42 from Monday,” he said.

“Most of the people turn up at the Sector-17 office, leading to a rush here. We are advising those from southern and eastern sectors to visit the respective SDM offices instead,” said RLA Virat.

There is also a rush of vehicle owners who have HSRPs and only need to get the third registration mark (colour-coded stickers). Vendors are in the process of developing a system through which these stickers can be delivered to the doorstep.