Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Robbery accused attempts suicide in police lock up
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Robbery accused attempts suicide in police lock up

According to police, while the accused was being questioned on Thursday night, he hit his head on a glass in the investigating officer’s room
The accused was booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

One of the four men arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sector 25 tried to end his life in the lock up of the Sector-24 police post on Thursday night.

The accused, Pardeep, alias Nangad, 25, of Sector 25, was arrested along with three more men, Monu, alias Maroli, 24; and Sunny, 23, also residents of Sector 25, and Vinod, alias Lala, 28, of Faidan village, earlier on Thursday.

The gang members had also confessed to their involvement in the snatching attempt on the Sector 19/27 dividing road where they had targeted two vegetable vendors in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, while Pardeep was being questioned on Thursday night, he hit his head on a glass in the investigating officer’s room. He then picked up a broken shard and tried to stab himself in the neck. However, constable Sandeep Kumar restrained him.

On the complaint of ASI Ashok Kumar, Pardeep, who sustained an injury on the head, was booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

RELATED STORIES

He, along with the three other accused, were sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

As per investigators, except Sunny, all gang members are history-sheeters, facing multiple cases of murder, snatching, robbery and Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP