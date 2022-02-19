Chandigarh: Robbery accused attempts suicide in police lock up

One of the four men arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sector 25 tried to end his life in the lock up of the Sector-24 police post on Thursday night.

The accused, Pardeep, alias Nangad, 25, of Sector 25, was arrested along with three more men, Monu, alias Maroli, 24; and Sunny, 23, also residents of Sector 25, and Vinod, alias Lala, 28, of Faidan village, earlier on Thursday.

The gang members had also confessed to their involvement in the snatching attempt on the Sector 19/27 dividing road where they had targeted two vegetable vendors in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, while Pardeep was being questioned on Thursday night, he hit his head on a glass in the investigating officer’s room. He then picked up a broken shard and tried to stab himself in the neck. However, constable Sandeep Kumar restrained him.

On the complaint of ASI Ashok Kumar, Pardeep, who sustained an injury on the head, was booked under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

He, along with the three other accused, were sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

As per investigators, except Sunny, all gang members are history-sheeters, facing multiple cases of murder, snatching, robbery and Arms Act.