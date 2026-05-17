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Chandigarh: Rohit Sud elected HC Bar body president

A third-generation lawyer, 43-year-old Sud is the nephew of retired justice NK Sood and hails from Jalandhar, where his father works as a chartered accountant

Published on: May 17, 2026 05:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Advocate Rohit Sud was elected the president of the Punjab and Haryana high court Bar association on Friday night. He defeated his rival Parminder Singh Sekhon by 96 votes.

Sud served as the Bar secretary in 2019-20 and as an executive member in 2008-09. (HT Photo)

Nearly 4,250 advocates cast their votes between 9.30am and 4pm, while counting began later in the evening.

A third-generation lawyer, 43-year-old Sud is the nephew of retired justice NK Sood and hails from Jalandhar, where his father works as a chartered accountant. His grandfather, DD Sud, was also a lawyer.

Sud served as the Bar secretary in 2019-20 and as an executive member in 2008-09.

Among the other office-bearers, Ashish Bishnoi was elected vice-president after defeating Sunil Agnihotri by 510 votes. Parampreet Singh Bajwa won the secretary’s post by a margin of 922 votes over Namit Khurana.

For the post of joint secretary, Kirandeep Kaur defeated Nidhi by 539 votes, while Ashish Rana became treasurer after polling 112 votes more than Satnam Singh.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Rohit Sud elected HC Bar body president
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Rohit Sud elected HC Bar body president
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