Chandigarh Rose Fest from Feb 17: Enjoy chopper rides once again

People can again enjoy helicopter rides during the 51st Rose Festival, which is slated to take place from February 17 to 19 at Rose Garden in Chandigarh’s Sector 16, the UT administration said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the past two years, chopper rides were suspended at the festival. The flight fee will be decided by the administration after finalisation of the company. Earlier, the ride for one person was set around ₹2,000. People can board the chopper at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 from where it will take them for an aerial tour of the entire city.

The UT tourism department has already started the process to finalise the company and bids have been invited by January 16 from the eligible agencies competent to provide helicopter joyrides.

The UT administration will also organise a light-and-sound show besides musical and stand-up comedy nights for the first time during the fest this year. The municipal corporation had recently approved highest-ever budget estimate of ₹1.69 crore for the festival, out of which around ₹1 crore is marked for the light-and-sound show. Last year, ₹87 lakh was approved for the fest. According to the proposal, waterproof tentage, furniture, refreshments and other related expenses will add ₹34 lakh to the total cost. CCTV cameras, lighting and sound system will cost ₹10 lakh while the MC has set aside ₹5.55 lakh for prizes and gifts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several varieties of roses in different hues, breathtaking floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits will be the highlight of the show. This edition of the festival is being held under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will be celebrated in accordance to Swachh Survekshan guidelines.