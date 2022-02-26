Chandigarh Rose Festival kicks off with array of events

The 50th Rose Festival started at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden on Friday amid pomp and show.

The three-day festival was formally inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon, and other senior Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation officials.

Addressing the gathering, Purohit appreciated the MC employees’ efforts to make the festival a grand success. He said people from all walks of life and age groups could enjoy the arrangements of flowers and cultural items.

He said the Rose Garden was planned in a manner that a walk through it was like reading a story, adding that the festival was a tribute to the magnificence of the roses and a mega celebration of nature.

The mayor said, “Hundreds of varieties of roses in different hues, decorating the landscape, and breathtaking floral displays are the high points of the flower show. Rangoli competition, brass and pipe band competition, floral hat display, photography exhibition and cultural evenings are adding charm to the festival.”

Earlier, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma inaugurated the selfie booth and Swachhata Stall at the garden, where a display of various schemes under Swachh Survekshan 2022 has been arranged.

The festival started with an ode to God, which was followed by dance performances from various states in the noon.

In the evening, a Hasya Kavi Sammelan was organised, where poets Surendra Dubey from Raipur, Manvir Madhur from Mathura, Deepak Saini from Delhi, Ruchi Chaturvedi from Agra and Parth Naveen from Partapgarh enthralled the audience with their poems.