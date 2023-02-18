Chandigarh: Rose Festival returns with 831 varieties of blooms

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the 51st Rose Festival at Zakir Husain Rose Garden in Sector 16 on Friday.

Remembering Zakir Husain, the third President of India, and MS Randhawa, Chandigarh’s first chief commissioner, under whose guidance the Rose Garden was created in 1967, Purohit said a walk through the garden was like reading a story.

He said the annual Rose Festival was befitting tribute to the magnificence of roses and a mega celebration of nature.

As many as 831 varieties of roses in different hues are being showcased at the festival. Brass and pipe band competition, photography exhibition, Bollywood (junior) artistes show, cultural evenings, and light and sound shows are among other highlights.

Mayor Anup Gupta said new activities, catering to all age groups, had been arranged at the festival this year. Also, the corporation had allocated space for a food court to serve water and food to visitors, while ensuring zero waste through recycling.

He said that proper arrangements of sanitation had been made for the festival, where stalls are also showcasing the talent of beneficiaries of DAY-NULM and self-help groups.

Keeping in view mass awareness, MC has set up various displays of Swachh Bharat Mission, besides “Swachhata Ke Puzzles” on various themes, including different types of waste, littering and plastic waste.

Meanwhile, Day 1 was also marked by performances by dance, song and mimicry artistes from various parts of country, before light and sound show in the evening.

College students also participated in a folk-dance competition.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other senior officials of the administration and MC were present during the inauguration ceremony.