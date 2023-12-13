Chandigarh: RTS panel chief resigns in two months, post falls vacant again

Filled just two months ago, the post of chief commissioner, Right to Service Commission, Chandigarh, has fallen vacant again with the incumbent resigning on Tuesday. Before Arun Kumar’s appointment in October, the RTS panel’s top post had been vacant since March 21 this year, after previous commissioner KK Jindal’s retirement. (HT File)

Having taken over the charge on October 3, Arun Kumar, a retired 1989-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, left the post after being appointed as the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram branch, by the Haryana government on Monday.

Before Kumar’s appointment in October, the RTS panel’s top post had been vacant since March 21 this year, after previous commissioner KK Jindal’s retirement. Former UT adviser Dharam Pal was holding the charge in the interim.

The UT administration had invited applications to fill the post after Jindal’s retirement in December last year.

The search committee, headed by the UT home secretary, had considered the candidature of 11 applicants who had applied before the January 10 deadline.

Apart from Dharam Pal and Arun Kumar; retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anu Jagmohan Singh, a retired IAS officer from Punjab and three retired IAS officers from Delhi were among the other contenders for the post.

In August, the UT administrator had recommended Anu Jagmohan Singh’s name to the Union ministry of home affairs.

A senior UT officer said the post will be advertised again and it will take another two months to fulfil the formalities.

The Union ministry of home affairs had extended the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, and the Punjab Right to Service (Amended) Act, 2014, to the Union territory of Chandigarh on August 14, 2017.

While ensuring delivery of time-bound services to public, the Act is also aimed at reducing corruption among government officials and increasing transparency and accountability.