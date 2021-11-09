Chandigarh RWAs flag issues in park upkeep

The Chandigarh municipal corporation’s decision to increase monthly charges being paid for the upkeep of neighbourhood parks has received a mixed response from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

While some have welcomed the move, others say the hike is not enough and there are other issues that need to be resolved first.

There are around 1,800 neighbourhood parks in Chandigarh. Of these, nearly 700 are being maintained by RWAs. The maintenance charges being paid to them had not been revised since 2013. Finally, the MC in its recent General House meeting approved the agenda to hike the charges from ₹2.48 to ₹4.15 per square metre.

“Many RWAs are not able to get the full amount that they are entitled to. The MC also ends up deducting money alleging that the park is not well maintained even if it’s not the case,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).

Puri said there is also an issue with 2% tax deducted at source (TDS) on this amount, adding that it should not apply as RWAs are not contractors looking after these parks for the MC. He said once the new system gets implemented, the association will meet the MC officials to discuss the matter.

‘Check shadow RWAs’

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations, said that in some cases, parks have been given to “shadow RWAs”, which needs to be checked. “There are some instances where the upkeep of a park has been given to a RWA which only exists on paper. The MC needs to check the background of the RWA to which the park has been allotted to,” he said.

Vashisht added that many RWAs also face delay in getting the reimbursement, which can sometimes take two to three months. Some parks in southern sectors are also without a tertiary-treated water connection and residents have to spend higher rates.

‘Need further hike’

Vijay Chikarsal, who is the president of RWA in Sector 41A, said that MC needs to do more. A park in the sector was adjudged one of the best maintained ones in the city during the Rose Festival in 2020.

“The rates need to be revised further. We have to take donations from residents to ensure that the park can be maintained properly,” he said. Gurbaksh Singh, 73, who lives next to the park helps maintain it. He said that he will have to pay from his own pocket even after the revised rates.

Baljinder Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC), said the MC should release the charges by the tenth of every month, so that the gardeners can be paid on time.

‘Will ensure timely payment’

“Issues like delay in disbursement of the maintenance fees were discussed in the MC House meeting as well. We will ensure that the charges are deposited into the accounts on time,” said mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

Sharma said the system will be fine-tuned and people should keep highlighting the issues. “Park maintenance is only given to registered RWAs and the registration process ensures that the association has an adequate number of members. However, if there is anyone breaking these rules, then a complaint should be made and we will look into the matter,” he said.