Chandigarh: Salaries of computer teachers of govt schools delayed again
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Salaries of computer teachers of govt schools delayed again

After previously having waited for up to six months to receive their salaries, computer instructors of government schools in Chandigarh are upset as they have once again not received payment for December
The computer instructors of Chandigarh government schools work on contract basis and due to issues with the contractor, their salaries had been delayed for three months in 2020 and six months in 2021. (HT File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

After previously having waited for up to six months to receive their salaries, computer instructors of government schools in Chandigarh are upset as they have once again not received payment for December. There are around 150 junior and senior computer instructors in the city’s government schools.

The instructors work on contract basis and due to issues with the contractor, their salaries had been delayed for three months in 2020 and six months in 2021. In 2021, they had not received payment between April and November, which they finally got in December.

The instructors said, “It is unfair how this problem only happens with us, while the process is smooth for the other teachers on contract and we have to suffer even amid the pandemic. Last time also, our contracts had expired and our salaries were stopped till a new one was drawn. The authorities must sort out these issues in advance.”

The instructors also alleged that the files take too long to clear. They said that members of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union had met officials of the finance department and asked them to clear the files when their salaries had been delayed for six months.

UT director of school education Palika Arora said that the department is aware of the problems and will resolve them in the next few days.

The teachers also alleged that they are still being called to work daily, even as teachers have been told to come on alternate days as per instructions issued by the UT education department.

However, officials said that computer teachers are required to monitor classes being conducted online and provide assistance in case any difficulties arise. The roster for attendance is prepared as per the discretion of the principal of the particular school and they may call teachers as per requirement.

Further, the principals and other school heads also have to be physically present in the school daily to ensure smooth conduct of online classes.

