Chandigarh: Samarvir Sahi amateur golf championship tees off on May 6

The 25th edition of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from May 6 to 9. This tournament is a categorised tournament by the IGU and attracts the finest amateur golfers from across the country. Some of the best amateur golfing talents of the country will be present during this tournament, with the top names being Umeed, Ayaan Gupta, Anshul Misra (all India champion), Varun Muthappa (all India runner-up) and many others. (HT Photo)

President of the Chandigarh Golf Club, Ravibir Singh, confirmed that this tournament was instituted by GPS Sahi and Meenu Sahi Mamik in the memory of Samarvir Singh Sahi, popularly known as “Monty”, who was a fine golfer.

Samarvir Singh Sahi did his schooling from St John’s High School, Chandigarh, and DPS Delhi, and pursued his graduation from Albright College in the USA. He was groomed at the Chandigarh Golf Club and was a popular figure on the golf course having won many sub-junior and junior events. He also won the Jacob Award for all round performance at Albright College where he captained the college golf team and was awarded the Best Men’s Golf Trophy. He was unfortunately snatched from this world at a young age in November 1994 after valiantly battling with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

