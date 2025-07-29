Search
Chandigarh: Sandeep, Amar make it to Indian senior golf team

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:48 am IST

The golf course was playing tight and on account of rains, the rough was high, making conditions difficult. Despite this, both of them played some exceptional golf to make it to the four-member team. The other two members are Gaurav Ghosh from Kolkata and David D’Souza from Bangalore.

Seasoned local senior golfers from Chandigarh Golf Club, Sandeep Sandhu and Amar Bajwa have been selected in the Indian senior golf team.

In the recently concluded Indian Golf Union All India Senior Amateur Golf Championship played at ITC Classic Golf Course Gurugram, both Sandeep Sandhu and Amar Bajwa played steady golf to make it to the Indian senior golf team. (HT File)
In the recently concluded Indian Golf Union All India Senior Amateur Golf Championship played at ITC Classic Golf Course Gurugram, both Sandeep Sandhu and Amar Bajwa played steady golf to make it to the Indian senior golf team.

In the recently concluded Indian Golf Union All India Senior Amateur Golf Championship played at ITC Classic Golf Course Gurugram, both Sandeep Sandhu and Amar Bajwa played steady golf to make it to the Indian senior golf team.

The golf course was playing tight and on account of rains, the rough was high, making conditions difficult. Despite this, both of them played some exceptional golf to make it to the four-member team. The other two members are Gaurav Ghosh from Kolkata and David D’Souza from Bangalore.

With this victory, Sandeep is selected to represent India in The Asia Pacific Golf Championship to be played in Manila, Philippines in September end. This is the third year consecutively that Sandeep has been selected to represent India. He is currently Order of Merit Winner on the AVT Golf Tour and will be representing India at South Africa Senior Amateur Golf Championship in October 2025.

