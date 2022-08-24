Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon, five others file nominations for UT Cricket Association elections

Ahead of the upcoming UT Cricket Association (UTCA) elections scheduled on August 29, outgoing president Sanjay Tandon filed nomination along with five other members on the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His name was proposed by Dr Vibha Ray, Subhash Mahajan, Ravindra Talwar and Sharanjit Singh for the post of president. Yuvraj Mahajan was proposed for the post of vice-president by outgoing vice-president Hari Singh Khurana and Rahul Talwar.

Devendra Sharma, who is currently assuming the post of treasurer, filed nomination for the post of secretary, which was supported by Desh Deepak Khanna and Sachin Kumar. MP Singh and Gagan Thukral proposed Ravinder Singh for the post of joint secretary. Alok Krishan was proposed for treasurer by Raghavendra Chhibber and Anoop Gupta.

Daniel Banerjee was proposed by Rakesh Jolly and Shiven Tandon for the post of UTCA’s apex member.

All these nominations were filled under the supervision of former IAS officer Anil Kumar, in-charge of UTCA apex council elections. Anil Kumar has served as election commissioner and home secretary in the Chandigarh administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}