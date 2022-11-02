Chandigarh saw 28% increase in GST collection in October this year

The Chandigarh administration has collected ₹ 203 crore GST in October, which is the first month of this financial quarter, an increase of 28% from ₹158 crore in October last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GST collection had also seen a hike In each month of the last quarter too.

In September, UT logged GST collection of ₹ 206 crore, an increase of 35% from ₹152 crore in September 2021.Similarly, in August, UT saw a growth of 24% in GST collection, which stood at ₹179 crore, which was ₹35 crore more than the revenue of ₹144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, the UT had witnessed just 4% growth in GST collection. It stood at ₹176 crore, which was ₹7 crore more than the revenue of ₹169 crore generated during the same month last year.