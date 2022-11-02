Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News

Chandigarh saw 28% increase in GST collection in October this year

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:43 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration has collected ₹ 203 crore GST in October, which is the first month of this financial quarter, an increase of 28% from ₹158 crore in October last year

In September, Chandigarh logged GST collection of 206 crore, an increase of 35% from 152 crore in September 2021 (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has collected 203 crore GST in October, which is the first month of this financial quarter, an increase of 28% from 158 crore in October last year.

GST collection had also seen a hike In each month of the last quarter too.

In September, UT logged GST collection of 206 crore, an increase of 35% from 152 crore in September 2021.Similarly, in August, UT saw a growth of 24% in GST collection, which stood at 179 crore, which was 35 crore more than the revenue of 144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, the UT had witnessed just 4% growth in GST collection. It stood at 176 crore, which was 7 crore more than the revenue of 169 crore generated during the same month last year.

