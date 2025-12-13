Chandigarh: Schoolgirl molested by Uber bike rider during morning commute

A government school student was allegedly molested by an Uber bike rider during her commute to school on Friday morning, an assault she bravely recorded on her mobile phone even as the rider continued to threaten her. Uber was contacted on its official email ID for a response, but the company had not replied till the time of filing this report. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Shahnawaz, alias Shanu, a native of Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh who currently resides in Manimajra, has now been arrested by Sector-39 police.

According to the police, the Class-11 student had booked an Uber bike from Panchkula to her school in Sector 40, Chandigarh, at around 8 am. The rider and vehicle details displayed on the app matched those of the person who arrived to pick her.

As per the girl’s statement, the accused, while controlling the bike with one hand, started groping her soon after the ride began. She objected to his actions but the accused did not relent. Following this, the girl began filming the assault on her phone to collect evidence. As they passed through busy stretches, the girl cried out for help several times but the rider allegedly sped up each time and even threatened her. Ultimately, the rider lost control of the bike, causing it to crash near the Sector 37/38 small chowk. Both fell to the ground and the girl suffered significant injuries to her legs.

Following this, she managed to inform her family. Realising that help was arriving for the girl, the accused panicked and fled from the location on foot.

Despite trauma, student appears for exam

In a remarkable display of resilience, the injured student still reached school, appeared for an examination and later consolidated all video evidence on her mobile phone and gave it to the police. Sector-39 station house officer Ram Dayal praised the girl for her presence of mind and determination:

“Despite the trauma she faced, the girl showed exceptional bravery. She had the presence of mind to record the incident, alert her family and approach the police without delay. Her quick actions have provided crucial evidence and will significantly help us in bringing the accused to justice.”

Uber was contacted on its official email ID for a response, but the company had not replied till the time of filing this report.