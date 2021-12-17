Chandigarh schools, parents mull over online classes amid rising Covid cases

Chandigarh Parents on Thursday expressed their hesitation for sending children to school after a Class 6 student of St Kabir Public School , Sector 26 tested positive for Covid-19.

Schools in the city have been running on a hybrid model, with students having the option to pick between online and offline classes. There have, however, been incentives for students who attended offline classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A parent whose children attend a private school in the city described how the school has given special awards to students who have been coming for offline classes, before adding that the children attending classes online have to deal with glitches and often feel neglected.

Discussing the situation for exams, Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association (CPA) said, “Looking at the situation, the exams conducted at school level must be taken online. Further for board classes also should look into holding the remaining term one exams online.”

While Class 10 exams for both CBSE and ICSE boards have already been completed, Class 12 still has a few pending.

Goyal also revealed that some private schools have also made it mandatory to attend offline classes, adding that it was an issue that the UT education department must look into.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“While parents are afraid to come forward, whatsapp groups of most big schools all share this sentiment,” he added.

Attendance remains high

Meanwhile, private schools have insisted that attendance continues to remain high. HS Mamik, president of the Independent School Association (ISA), said, “Our attendance for junior classes has touched 99% and will stay high as parents feel that their children miss out on online classes.”

Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir, added, “It remains to be seen whether there is any dip in attendance after we reopen for physical classes from Monday but the online model was successful for us earlier and we can make the hybrid model work. For the term one board exams we are still getting 100% attendance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Department continues to monitor situation

The UT education department is keeping a close look at the Covid-19 situation. Prabhjot Kaur, district education officer (DEO), said, “We will monitor the cases and the winter vacation may be shifted and school level exams can be rescheduled seeing the situation. The rest we will go by the directions of the higher officials. All Covid protocol is being strictly followed in schools.”

Officials further revealed that a total of three students had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks, two of which are from private schools. Protocol is said to have been followed at each of the schools.