Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh schools, parents mull over online classes amid rising Covid cases
chandigarh news

Chandigarh schools, parents mull over online classes amid rising Covid cases

Schools in Chandigarh have been running on a hybrid model, with students having the option to pick between online and offline classes. There have, however, been incentives for students who attended offline classes.
While Class 10 exams for both CBSE and ICSE boards have already been completed, Class 12 still has a few pending in Chandigarh. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByRajanbir Singh

Chandigarh Parents on Thursday expressed their hesitation for sending children to school after a Class 6 student of St Kabir Public School , Sector 26 tested positive for Covid-19.

Schools in the city have been running on a hybrid model, with students having the option to pick between online and offline classes. There have, however, been incentives for students who attended offline classes.

A parent whose children attend a private school in the city described how the school has given special awards to students who have been coming for offline classes, before adding that the children attending classes online have to deal with glitches and often feel neglected.

Discussing the situation for exams, Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association (CPA) said, “Looking at the situation, the exams conducted at school level must be taken online. Further for board classes also should look into holding the remaining term one exams online.”

While Class 10 exams for both CBSE and ICSE boards have already been completed, Class 12 still has a few pending.

Goyal also revealed that some private schools have also made it mandatory to attend offline classes, adding that it was an issue that the UT education department must look into.

RELATED STORIES

“While parents are afraid to come forward, whatsapp groups of most big schools all share this sentiment,” he added.

Attendance remains high

Meanwhile, private schools have insisted that attendance continues to remain high. HS Mamik, president of the Independent School Association (ISA), said, “Our attendance for junior classes has touched 99% and will stay high as parents feel that their children miss out on online classes.”

Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir, added, “It remains to be seen whether there is any dip in attendance after we reopen for physical classes from Monday but the online model was successful for us earlier and we can make the hybrid model work. For the term one board exams we are still getting 100% attendance.”

Department continues to monitor situation

The UT education department is keeping a close look at the Covid-19 situation. Prabhjot Kaur, district education officer (DEO), said, “We will monitor the cases and the winter vacation may be shifted and school level exams can be rescheduled seeing the situation. The rest we will go by the directions of the higher officials. All Covid protocol is being strictly followed in schools.”

Officials further revealed that a total of three students had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks, two of which are from private schools. Protocol is said to have been followed at each of the schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP