Chandigarh: Scooterist killed in collision with e-rickshaw

A scooterist died after crashing the two-wheeler into an e-rickshaw on the Sector 32/46 dividing road on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased, Ajay Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Dhanas, was riding his Honda Activa, along with his eight-year-old son, Prateek, around 3.50 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an e-rickshaw loader suddenly turned in front of him, without using an indicator or arm signal, leading to a crash, they said.

The impact of the collision caused significant injuries to both Ajay and his son. A PCR vehicle promptly arrived at the scene and rushed them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. But Ajay was declared dead. His son is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, a mobile forensic team, along with an FSL team, was called to the spot to conduct a thorough investigation.

The e-rickshaw driver, Neeraj Kumar, 27, a resident of Zirakpur, was booked under Sections 281, 125 (A) and 106 of the BNS Act at the Sector 34 police station. The charges stem from his alleged negligence in failing to signal his turn, leading to the fatal accident.

Truck driver killed in hit-and-run near Chandimandir toll plaza

Panchkula A truck driver died in a collision with an unknown vehicle near the Chandimandir toll plaza on the Panchkula-Baddi road on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Netrapal, a resident of Bihari Colony, Panchkula, originally from Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement given by his wife, Reena Devi, Netrapal had been working as a truck driver for approximately one and a half years. On August 5, Netrapal left for Delhi with his truck to deliver goods. He was returning to Baddi on August 9 and she even spoke to him around 10.30 pm, when he mentioned that he will be home by 7 am the following morning.

However, he did not return home by that time. Around 10 am, she received a call from her sister-in-law, informing that Netrapal’s truck had met with an accident in Panchkula, and he had been taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment.

Reena Devi, along with her brother-in-law and other family members, rushed to the hospital, where they learned that Netrapal had succumbed to his injuries. The accident reportedly occurred around 5 am on the flyover near the Chandimandir Toll Plaza when an unidentified vehicle, driven recklessly, collided with Netrapal’s truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that it caused fatal injuries to Netrapal.

Based on her account and initial investigation, police lodged an FIR under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS at the Chandimandir police station. Police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run accident.