Chandigarh scores 927 in school education index to retain second best spot

The UT has improved its performance by scoring 927 and retained second best spot in the national performance grading index (PGI) of school education for 2020-21, released by the union ministry of education on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UT had scored 912 in the 2019-20 rankings, but in 2020-21, it improved its performance on various parameters as compared to previous years.

However, the UT has been trumped by Punjab which topped the PGI with a score of 928 out of 1,000 points to make it to the second level (901-950) of the annual grading index. It shared top honours with Kerala and Maharashtra.

Last year, Punjab had secured 929 points, whereas Chandigarh ended up with 912 to finish second in the country. UT’s score in ‘infrastructure and facilities’ has improved to 149 from last year’s 147. The score in ‘governance process’ has also witnessed a jump from 305 last year to this year’s 323.

No state or union territory has managed to attain the highest achievable grade of level one, which required a score above 950. However, seven states and UTs— Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh— have attained second level in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}