Chandigarh Sector 10 firing: Lookout notices issued against suspects

Chandigarh Police have issued lookout notices against the suspects involved in a firing incident at The Willow Café in Sector 10 when a man from a group of six dining on the terrace allegedly fired a gunshot into the air on Sunday evening. The footage revealed one of the men, wearing a black hoodie with white star patterns and glasses, pulling out a pistol and firing a shot into the air. The CCTV recording was handed over to Chandigarh Police as evidence, following which a probe was launched. (HT Photo)

As per sources, police have identified the suspects through CCTV footage. But they have not been apprehended so far.

The cafe staff had approached the police the following day. Based on a complaint by Balbir Ram, the head chef at the cafe and a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 3 police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, four men initially arrived at the cafe around 5 pm, ordered food and drinks, and were later joined by two more men and a security guard. Around 5.35 pm, Balbir heard a loud noise, resembling a firecracker. When he went to check, he saw the guard near the table, with the six men acting nonchalant.

It was only on reviewing the CCTV footage the next day that Balbir discovered the true nature of the incident. The footage revealed one of the men, wearing a black hoodie with white star patterns and glasses, pulling out a pistol and firing a shot into the air. The CCTV recording was handed over to the police as evidence, following which a probe was launched.