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Chandigarh Sector 21 resident booked for cheating Beijing firm of Rs1-crore

The complainant alleged that the accused failed to supply the masks despite assuring that they would be manufactured to international standards

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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A Sector 21 resident has been booked for allegedly defrauding a Beijing-based company of $130,000 (around 1.2 crore) on the pretext of supplying surgical masks in 2020. The accused has not yet been arrested.

Police said a complaint was initially registered on March 27, 2023, against the third party and later converted into an FIR to aid recovery of funds as per the MoU. (HT File)

Complainant Rajendra Aggarwal told police that the accused Mast Ram, a proprietor of a firm namely Vam Pharma, had defrauded his firm Beijing HJC Import and Exports Co Ltd, which is in the business of commodity trading, trading of pharma products, oil gas products and other consumer products for varied applications in China.

Vam Pharma entered into an agreement with Beijing HJC Import and Exports Co. Ltd. on February 11, 2020, to supply five lakh three-ply surgical masks for $130,000. The buyer paid 50% of the amount in advance, with the remainder to be paid once the material is ready for dispatch to China.

The complainant alleged that the accused failed to supply the masks despite assuring that they would be manufactured to international standards.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Sector 21 resident booked for cheating Beijing firm of Rs1-crore
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Sector 21 resident booked for cheating Beijing firm of Rs1-crore
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