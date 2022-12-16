Chandigarh: Sector 35 residents decry paid on-street parking

Residents have strongly disapproved of the Chandigarh administration’s decision of paid on-street parking in residential areas of Sector 35.

UT adviser Dharam Pal on December 12 had said all V4 (roads in front of markets), V5 (periphery roads within sectors) and V6 (internal roads of residential areas) roads in Sector 35 will be declared no-parking zones and community parking areas will be established. Pal has directed MC to implement it within 15 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policy of charged private parking in Sector 35-D was discussed during a meeting of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) on Tuesday. “The policy aims to create parking zones, which will create a huge issue for our senior citizens who will have to walk long distances after parking,” said Pulkit, general secretary of RWA. A possible legal route was also discussed at the meeting if their feedback is not taken into consideration.

Ram Kumar, a retired banker, said, “It is not practically possible to follow this policy as houses in Sector 35 have multiple storeys with different families living in them. Most families own at least one car and due to the problem of limited parking space, they are left with no option but to park it on the streets.” Kumar’s opinion was echoed by other residents like Advocate MS Gill, who said that a petition will be filed by the RWA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A retired police officer voiced his concerns during the meeting about some residents illegally extending their boundaries to incorporate a parking space for themselves and requested the government to take strict action.

The residents said that the government should re-evaluate the terms and conditions of this policy and be transparent with the details to the residents.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri said the administration should have invited proposals from the general public rather than charge parking fees and they should first remove the illegal encroachments in the city to create more space.