Chandigarh: Sector-39 waterworks to have floating solar power panels

The Sector-39 waterworks will soon have floating solar power panels generating electricity worth ₹1.38 crore annually.

The revenues will be shared between the UT administration and municipal corporation in 70:30 ratio. Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will implement the project.

“The 2MWp floating solar photovoltaic power plant will generate 28 lakh units per annum and would be set up under the CAPEX mode where all the expenditure will be done by CREST,” stated a report submitted by the nodal agency to the MC.

“As per the layout plan provided by the MC to the agency, the construction of the a few water tanks is to be finished by September or October. Then, the site will be handed over to CREST for installing the plant,” added the report.

The agenda for the same will come up for decision before the MC General House on August 31.