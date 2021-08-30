Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Sector-39 waterworks to have floating solar power panels
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Sector-39 waterworks to have floating solar power panels

The revenues will be shared between the UT administration and municipal corporation in 70:30 ratio; Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society will implement the project
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:06 AM IST
The agenda for the same will come up for decision before the MC General House on August 31. (Image for representational purpose)

The Sector-39 waterworks will soon have floating solar power panels generating electricity worth 1.38 crore annually.

The revenues will be shared between the UT administration and municipal corporation in 70:30 ratio. Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) will implement the project.

“The 2MWp floating solar photovoltaic power plant will generate 28 lakh units per annum and would be set up under the CAPEX mode where all the expenditure will be done by CREST,” stated a report submitted by the nodal agency to the MC.

“As per the layout plan provided by the MC to the agency, the construction of the a few water tanks is to be finished by September or October. Then, the site will be handed over to CREST for installing the plant,” added the report.

The agenda for the same will come up for decision before the MC General House on August 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: 76-year-old man loses 1.59 crore to fraudster

Chandigarh: Two men posing as passengers flee with cab

Chandigarh temples scale up Janmashtami celebrations

Zirakpur: Father held for raping minor; mother booked too
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP