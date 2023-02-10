Chandigarh: Sector 56 woman arrested with illicit liquor

The police arrested a resident of Sector-56, Chandigarh, and recovered 50 nips of illicit country-made liquor from her possession. The accused has been identified as Geeta. She was caught on Wednesday. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the police station, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mobile snatched from Hallomajra resident

Chandigarh Two persons on an Activa snatched the mobile phone of a Hallomajra resident near Government School, Colony No. 4, Chandigarh. In his complaint, Navneet of Hallomajra told the police that he works at Sector 26 grain market and was cycling back home. He said two persons on an Activa snatched his mobile phone and drove away on Tuesday. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh.

PGI to host national conference of neuro-ophthalmology

CHANDIGARH The Department of Neurology of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh will host three-day ‘National Conference of Neuro-ophthalmology 2023’ from Friday, under the aegis of PGI Neurological society. Prof Vivek Lal, director PGIMER and head of the department of neurology, is the organising chairman of the conference. Dr Aastha Takkar Kapila, associate professor, and the organising secretary of the conference said, “The topics are masterfully crafted to interest the medical and surgical specialties alike.” Dr Karthik Vinay Mahesh, joint organising secretary, said, “The first day of the conference is crafted for various workshops and the second will witness a CME dedicated to idiopathic intracranial hypertension”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, Vij’s Janata Darbar twice a month

Ambala : Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who hears state-wide public complaints at his Janata Darbar every Saturday, will now be held on the second and fourth Saturday every month at the PWD Rest House, officials said on Thursday. The minister will also hear complaints from residents of Ambala Cantonment, his constituency, every Wednesday at the same venue. Officials added that the darbar for this Saturday has been postponed due to the state executive meeting of the BJP in Bhiwani.

City judokas bring 3 more bronze medals

Chandigarh Adding more to the Khelo India Youth Games tally for Chandigarh, judokas won three more bronze medals on Thursday in Bhopal. Nitin took bronze in the boys’ 55 kg event, Mehak bagged the bronze in girls 52 kg event while Navroop took bronze in the girls’ 48 kg event. Nitin beat Alok of Madhya Pradesh to claim his medal while Mehak outplayed Mehruk Makhwana of Gujarat to bag bronze. Navroop got the better of Nidhi Yadav of Madhya Pradesh to claim bronze. On Friday, six Chandigarh wrestlers will be seen in action. They are medal hopes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two arrested in murder case

Panchkula Two persons have been arrested in the murder case of a groundnut vendor in Panchkula. The arrested persons have been identified as Pardeep Kumar, who was living in a rented accommodation near the housing board, and Avinash Sharma from Mohali. On January 24, two motorcycle-borne men had stabbed a groundnut vendor, Johri, 50, to death after he resisted their snatching bid in Sector 20. Johri was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared dead.

Global alumni meet at PEC

Chandigarh A ‘global alumni meet 2023’ will be held at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday by the Punjab Engineering College Old Students Association (PECOSA). UT adviser Dharam Pal will be the chief guest at the event. The pass-out batches completing 15, 25, 35, 50 and 60 years (the batch of 2006-2008, 1996-1998, 1986-1988, 1971-1973, 1961-1963) will be felicitated on the occasion. PEC director Baldev Setia, Teekam Chandra Bali, president-PECOSA, HS Oberoi, general secretary, PECOSA, and professor Rajesh Kanda, head alumni affairs, will also attend the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}