Chandigarh sees 60% surge in weekly Covid cases

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued for the third consecutive week in Chandigarh, with 60% rise recorded in the week ending on March 7 as compared to the previous one.

Positivity rate also shot up to 4.5% in the first week of March, more than double of that in the first week of February. It is mainly due to the testing numbers not keeping pace with the increasing number of cases.

In the last week of February, when cases went up by 85%, testing had increased by 17%. However, in the recent week, the number of tests went up by just 12%.

In fact, Chandigarh’s weekly positivity rate is the second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

Amid the surge, the Centre last week told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests from the current 35% to 60% and expand the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, has again closed its walk-in OPDs, which were opened after a gap of one year in mid- February. However, no more restrictions have been announced by the administration as of now.

“People should take all precautions and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has become even more important as various curbs have been lifted,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

On the testing numbers, the authorities said teams are being deployed for random testing at places with high footfall.