Chandigarh: Shaurya takes lead as IGPL tour kicks off

Shaurya Binu grabbed a one-shot lead over the field and became the first leader in Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) tour, which teed off at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) on Wednesday. Rallying from 2-over after six to 3-under 69 by the end, the 24-year-old Bengalurean displayed great grit and determination. Golfer Jasmine Shekar in action on Day 1 of the IGPL tour at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

CGC is hosting the first leg of the IGPL multi-city tour from September 10 to September 12. To be played in a brand-new format that brings together talent from all segments – both men and women pro golfers and top amateurs, the IGPL tour will have 11 events with purses of ₹1.5 crore at each event, lasting till December. Following the multi-city tour, the six-team inaugural edition of the golf league will get underway in January 2026.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of the IGPL, said, “It was a red-letter day for Indian golf. A bunch of teen amateurs showed great promise and the women were playing alongside men for a purse of ₹1.5 crores, probably the biggest purse many of them had ever played for and the officials at the Chandigarh were amazing and had the club at its best.”

Leader Binu was two over after six holes but fought back superbly as he birdied the Par-3 eighth and then the 13th to get to even par. A string of pars brought him to the closing hole and he made the opening day memorable with three birdies in a row at the finish.

“I really loved the first day – the set up was engaging and the tournament was conducted so well. It had an international feel and frankly the way things have been from the last couple of days. I have to say they have exceeded my expectations. As for the players, the pressure of a ‘cut’ is also not there in the three-round event,” said Binu who turned professional in 2023 and last year won his first pro title.

Binu also added that he had changed his coach three months ago and was now working with Laurence Brotheridge. “That has helped my game,” he added.

Sharing the second spot were Gaganjeet Bhullar, India’s most successful player on the Asian Tour, alongside the consistent M Dharma and a prodigious amateur Krish Chawla. The three shot 2-under 70 each. The only other player who went under par was local man Harendra Gupta (71), whose record at the CGC is excellent having won here multiple times. Meanwhile, three promising teenagers, Veer Ganapathy, Kartik Singh and Raghav Chug played together in the first group in the morning. The trio shot 1-over 73 each.

Bhullar was very happy with the way the course has responded despite the rains. “The club has done a great job. They got it ready in a short time,” he said.

About the talent he saw in the IGPL and India, he added, “The IGPL in a way has come at the right time. It was a great idea to have Kartik Singh, Veer Ganapathy and Raghav Chugh who made their pro debut today, play together in the first group. It was like a message that the next gen is here!”

Krish had two early birdies in the first six holes and then back-to-back gains on the back against one bogey each on either side of the course for his 2-under 70.

Dharma finished birdie-birdie in a round that had four birdies and two bogeys for his 70. The best score among women, who are playing for the same purse, came from Jahanvi Bakshi, who is coming back after a long injury lay-off. She shot 1-over 73 and the next best score among women came from professional Khushi Khanijau and amateur Mannat Brar, who was third at the R&S Girls event in the UK last year.