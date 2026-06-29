Chandigarh: Shivam Bhambri’s prolific CPL campaign fuels IPL ambitions

City batter Shivam Bhambri once again underlined his stature as one of the most consistent performers in the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh Premier League (CPL), capping another remarkable season by winning the player of the tournament award for a third time in four editions.

Reflecting on his performances, Bhambri described the recently concluded season as his finest in the league so far. (HT Photo)

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Although Chandigarh Kings fell short in the final against debutants Rock Garden Warriors, Bhambri’s individual brilliance dominated the tournament. Leading from the front, the right-handed batter amassed a staggering 608 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 182.04, finishing as the competition’s highest run-scorer.

His standout knock came against eventual champions Rock Garden Warriors when he hammered an unbeaten 171 off just 63 deliveries, an innings laced with 14 boundaries and 15 towering sixes. The breathtaking assault, played in front of talent scouts from multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, served as a timely reminder of his explosive T20 credentials.

Reflecting on his performances, Bhambri described the recently concluded season as his finest in the league so far.

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{{^usCountry}} “I feel this was my best CPL outing. The fact that the tournament was organised under floodlights made it even more exciting. Earlier, whenever we represented Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we often found it difficult to adjust to playing under lights because we never got enough preparation in those conditions. This CPL gave us that valuable exposure. The standard and brand of cricket this season were exceptional. Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and hope to carry this form into the upcoming domestic season,” Bhambri said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I feel this was my best CPL outing. The fact that the tournament was organised under floodlights made it even more exciting. Earlier, whenever we represented Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we often found it difficult to adjust to playing under lights because we never got enough preparation in those conditions. This CPL gave us that valuable exposure. The standard and brand of cricket this season were exceptional. Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed the tournament and hope to carry this form into the upcoming domestic season,” Bhambri said. {{/usCountry}}

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The 30-year-old, who captained Chandigarh in last season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while seasoned opener Manan Vohra led the side in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, believes his leadership experiences have helped him grow as both a player and captain.

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A product of Punjab’s age-group system, Bhambri represented the state at the Under-16, Under-19 and Under-23 levels before shifting to the UT Cricket Association in 2019. Since then, he has emerged as one of UT’s most dependable batters across formats while also establishing himself as a successful leader, guiding Chandigarh Kings to two CPL titles.

After an inconsistent domestic campaign last season, Bhambri is determined to build on the confidence gained from his stellar CPL performances.

“I didn’t have the kind of domestic season I wanted last year, but captaining Chandigarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was a valuable learning experience. Leading Chandigarh Kings in the CPL has also contributed immensely to my development. My aim now is to continue this form across all formats, adapt my game according to the demands of each format and perform consistently,” he said.

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With 26 first-class matches, 22 List A games and 38 T20 appearances for Chandigarh already under his belt, Bhambri now has his sights firmly set on earning an IPL contract.

“The IPL has become the biggest platform for cricketers to showcase their talent. My goal is to keep delivering top performances in domestic cricket and hopefully earn an IPL opportunity,” he added.