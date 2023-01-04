Chandigarh shivers in ‘severe cold condition’ for second day in row

Visibility stayed below 50 metres on Tuesday morning as dense fog continued to envelope the city. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar conditions are likely over the next few days, especially in morning hours.

With the maximum temperature slipping from 14.2°C on Monday to 13°C on Tuesday, 7.7 degrees below normal, Tuesday was also the second consecutive severe cold day in the city. As per IMD, a severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature is more than 6.5°C below normal.

While Monday was also a severe cold day, before this, severe cold days were declared on December 24 and December 25.

The minimum temperature went up from 6.5°C on Monday to 6.6°C on Tuesday, 1.4 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 15°C and 17°C while minimum temperature will remain around 6°C.

7 flights cancelled, 21 delayed

While 21 flights, including 10 arrival flights, were delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport due to fog, seven flights were cancelled on Tuesday till 7 pm.