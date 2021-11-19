Chandigarh: Six inspectors assigned DSP charges

After formation of new police subdivisions on Wednesday, the Chandigarh police gave the charge of six deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to inspectors, temporarily till the new DSPs are appointed.

The ‘look-after charge’ of routine duties of the DSPs were first issued to seven inspectors by the UT adviser against three vacant posts. This was issued on November 11 and further sent to the police officials on November 17. The ‘look-after charge’ has been assigned to seven inspectors on the condition that it is not taken as precedent for the future in normal circumstances, and these inspectors will not be authorised for statutory duties of the DSP.

This will be a temporary measure till the administration fills these vacant posts on a regular basis. Officials will not get additional pay or claim any additional benefits like seniority or allowances and the arrangement can be discontinued at any time.

As per a further order issued by superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Meena, inspector Gurjeet Kaur will look after the charge of DSP (traffic), inspector Shri Prakash will look after the charge of assistant commandant of the IRB, inspector Dilbagh Singh will look after the charge of DSP PCR, inspector Manju will look after the charge of DSP (welfare center), inspector Jaswinder Kaur will look after the charge of DSP (training) and inspector Barjinder Singh will look after the charge of DSP (communication).

This move comes after the formation of a new district crime cell in the city on Wednesday. Two more crime subdivisions have also been added to the city.