Chandigarh sizzles at 38.2°C

After a brief respite from the heatwave conditions, the maximum temperature of the city continued to soar.

The mercury went up from 38°C on Saturday to 38.2°C on Sunday, 3.8°C above normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, 1.6°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.