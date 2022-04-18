Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sizzles at 38.2°C

The maximum temperature of Chandigarh went up from 38°C on Saturday to 38.2°C on Sunday, 3.8°C above normal
Girls try to beat the heat by covering their face amid searing weather conditions, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar /HT)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a brief respite from the heatwave conditions, the maximum temperature of the city continued to soar.

The mercury went up from 38°C on Saturday to 38.2°C on Sunday, 3.8°C above normal.

The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, 1.6°C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38°C and 39°C while minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

