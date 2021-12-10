Chandigarh slipped in Swachh Rankings under BJP: Alka Lamba

Congress trained guns on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the city beautiful slipping sharply in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Releasing the “chargesheet” against the BJP’s six-year rule in the MC on Thursday, the Congress made “poor” solid waste management as the main thrust of its takedown of the BJP’s performance in last six years.

The chargesheet also includes 15 point-by-point report card on BJP vision document ‘Sankalp Patra’ of last election.

Alka Lamba, national spokesperson of AICC, said, “The city is no longer being seen as ‘city beautiful’ with its ranking slipping to 66th spot.”

During its previous 14-year tenure at MC, the Congress made Chandigarh a top city with world class roads, exquisite parks, and good quality of life for its citizens, asserted Alka.

On BJP state president Arun Sood’s claims that poor solid waste management was a Congress legacy, the Congress city chief Subhash Chawla, said, “This is standard BJP practice to blame others for its failures. How many times has the BJP penalised the company running the waste processing plant if it was working properly! I challenge Sood for an open debate on the issue.”

Congress chargesheet against BJP. (HT File)

The Congress also attacked the BJP on the financial position of the MC.

“The BJP increased taxes on water, sewerage and property tax. In fact, the sewerage tax at 30% of the water bill is the highest such tax in the country. Despite a huge increase in the taxes, the revenue earnings of the Corporation have gone down drastically in last four years,” said Chawla.

“The central government grants to the city have come down significantly. This shows that the BJP government in Delhi is simply not interested in the growth and welfare of the city,” added Chawla.

On the Aam Admi Party, Lamba, said, “The Aam Admi Party (AAP) is the B-team of the BJP and it’s trying to damage the Congress only at BJP’s behest. BJP is using money, fear of investigation agencies to create such b-teams.”