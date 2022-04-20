Chandigarh Smart City Limited awarded for open data sharing

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has been selected “best performer” for an open data week event which was conducted in January 2022 by Smart Cities Mission.

Kunal Kumar, joint secretary-cum-mission director, Smart Cities Mission, felicitated Anindita Mitra, CEO, CSCL, and the Chandigarh open data team at Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation Conference in Surat on Tuesday.

Mitra said that open data is machine readable data that anyone can access, use and share and the aim of the event was to engage cities in uploading and updating their data sets which will be make available in open form and anyone may use that for analysis purpose and provide feedback or suggestions to improve the issues faced in selected sector .

She added that data analytics leads to effective decision making in sectors like health, sports, education, social welfare and transport.