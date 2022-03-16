Chandigarh | Snatcher chased down by victim, accomplice on the run

A 19-year-old on Monday chased down one of the two persons who snatched his wallet near the road leading to the Dadumajra dumping ground.

Police said the victim, Ashok of Gora Sahayagarh, Moradabad District, Uttar Pradesh, encountered the two bike-borne accused As per police while crossing the road, The duo wielded a knife at him before snatching his wallet, which had ₹3,000.

The victim, however, was able to chase down one of the accused, Raj Babu, 22, of Dhanas, while the other managed to get on the bike.

Police later arrested the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station.

The second accused has been identified as Sunder of Dhanas.

2 including juvenile caught stealing copper wire from govt school solar panel

Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested an 18-year-old and apprehended a 15-year-old for stealing copper wire from solar panels installed on top of the Government Model High School, Dhanas.

As per police, the two were spotted by the school’s security guard at around 5.45am while they were cutting the wire. He chased them, but they managed to escape.

Police, however, managed to track down the accused, identified as Roshal Dhanas. He was arrested, while his 15-year-old accomplice was sent to a juvenile home.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking, house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.