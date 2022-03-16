Chandigarh | Snatcher chased down by victim, accomplice on the run
A 19-year-old on Monday chased down one of the two persons who snatched his wallet near the road leading to the Dadumajra dumping ground.
Police said the victim, Ashok of Gora Sahayagarh, Moradabad District, Uttar Pradesh, encountered the two bike-borne accused As per police while crossing the road, The duo wielded a knife at him before snatching his wallet, which had ₹3,000.
The victim, however, was able to chase down one of the accused, Raj Babu, 22, of Dhanas, while the other managed to get on the bike.
Police later arrested the accused. A case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sarangpur police station.
The second accused has been identified as Sunder of Dhanas.
2 including juvenile caught stealing copper wire from govt school solar panel
As per police, the two were spotted by the school’s security guard at around 5.45am while they were cutting the wire. He chased them, but they managed to escape.
Police, however, managed to track down the accused, identified as Roshal Dhanas. He was arrested, while his 15-year-old accomplice was sent to a juvenile home.
A case under sections 380 (theft), 457 (lurking, house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics