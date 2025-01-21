Chandigarh: Snatchers’ gang busted, three arrested

The district crime cell, Sector 24, busted a snatchers’ gang near Batra Cinema, Sector 37, on Sunday. The operation led to the arrest of three suspects. The accused were identified as Sagar, 24, the auto driver; Laxman Kumar, 23, a soup vendor; and Gaurav, 24, a barber with a prior criminal record (attempt to murder case, 2017).All are from Dhanas village, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

An FIR was registered at the Sector 11 police station based on the complaint filed by Rakesh, a soup vendor residing in Dashmesh Nagar, Nayagaon. Rakesh stated that he was returning home on Friday around 11.45 pm when three individuals in an auto-rickshaw snatched his wallet near the PEC light point and fled.

The accused were identified as Sagar, 24, the auto driver; Laxman Kumar, 23, a soup vendor; and Gaurav, 24, a barber with a prior criminal record (attempt to murder case, 2017).All are from Dhanas village, Chandigarh.

Police recovered an auto, three sharp-edged knives, 19 snatched or stolen mobile phones, and ₹3,000 in cash from them.

As per police, the gang members, all drug addicts, targeted vulnerable individuals at night, committing robberies to fund their drug habits.

In another case, police arrested Jai Kumar, 37, a taxi driver from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, near the government school turn in Sector 24 on Saturday.

A stolen Honda Activa was recovered from his possession. Kumar confessed to stealing vehicles to fund a luxurious lifestyle. He has multiple cases registered against him in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Ambala, Haryana.