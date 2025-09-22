Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Soaring veggie prices cool down as supply stabilises

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 07:16 am IST

The floods in Punjab and Haryana had severely disrupted supplies to the city, pushing up prices across the board

After nearly three weeks of spiraling costs, Chandigarh residents are finally getting some respite as vegetable prices show signs of cooling down.

Tomato prices, which had shot up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 per kg earlier in the month, have dropped to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 per kg in wholesale mandis. (HT Photo for representation)
Tomato prices, which had shot up to 60 per kg earlier in the month, have dropped to 40 per kg in wholesale mandis. (HT Photo for representation)

The floods in Punjab and Haryana had severely disrupted supplies to the city, pushing up prices across the board. With routes reopening and supply chains stabilising, Apni Mandis in Chandigarh reported a marginal decline in rates this week.

Tomato prices, which had shot up to 60 per kg on September 3, have now dropped to 40 per kg in the wholesale mandis. In retail markets, the situation was even worse in the beginning of September, with standard tomatoes selling for 80 per kg and premium quality nearing 100 per kg.

Other vegetables are also showing a downward trend. Capsicum, which was selling for 120 per kg earlier this month, is now available for 100. Similarly, cauliflower rate declined from 120 to 70, bottle gourd from 70 to 50, lady finger from 80 to 60 and brinjal from 60 to 50. Lemon prices eased from 100 to 80 per kg. Garlic, however, continues to remain steep at 100 per kg.

Explaining the fluctuations, Komal Sharma, in-charge of Apni Mandi, Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Floods severely affected local produce in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. For weeks, vegetables were being brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore and Delhi, which raised costs due to transportation. Now that local routes are opening and supplies are stabilising, prices have started to decline and will likely ease further in coming days. Though vegetables are still being supplied from neighbouring states, easier supply has lowered the costs.”

Tomatoes, usually sourced from Punjab, had already faced supply shock due to strong winds and an extreme heatwave, which hurt production and lowered quality. With fields battered by floods and labour availability shrinking, the situation has worsened.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Soaring veggie prices cool down as supply stabilises
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On