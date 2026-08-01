Chandigarh Solid Waste Management rules | No hike in user charges but violators to pay through nose

While approving steeper penalties for littering, throwing waste in public and dumping garbage in water bodies, the General House of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) rejected the provision for a hike in user charges across various categories under the fresh Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, 2026. The fines are as high as ₹1.5 lakh for bulk waste generators and residents welfare associations for failure to comply (see box).

Congress and AAP members protesting during the MC House meeting at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The draft, though approved by the House, has been kept open for public feedback and MC councillors’ suggestions for the next 15 days following which a final draft will be prepared.

The draft was passed following a heated debate as councillors raised a plethora of issues related to garbage disposal in the city, especially the mess created by street vendors.

“It has been observed that people even throw discarded items like sofas and clothes with garbage and keep it on roads. We have brought stricter provisions under which heavy fines will be imposed if any person is found dumping such items carelessly. For this, they will have to call the MC and get the same disposed of,” said joint commissioner Balbir Raj Singh, adding that separate rules have been prepared for street vendors.

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{{^usCountry}} Rules for street vendors, salons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rules for street vendors, salons {{/usCountry}}

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According to the provisions, every street vendor shall keep suitable containers for storage of waste generated during the course of his activity such as food waste, disposable plates, cups, cans, wrappers, coconut shells, leftover food, vegetables, fruits, etc., and shall deposit such waste at waste storage depot or container or vehicle as notified by the MC.

The provisions also mandate that every barber shop, beauty salon, parlour and similar establishment shall collect and store human hair and other biodegradable grooming waste separately in suitable covered containers, and used blades and other hazardous waste separately and hand over the same to the authorised waste collector or designated processing facility.

Mandatory segregation into 4 bins

According to the approved draft, a central feature of the proposed bylaws is mandatory segregation of waste at source. Every waste generator will have to separate waste into four streams — wet or biodegradable waste, dry or recyclable waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste — before handing it over to authorised collectors. Bulk waste generators will be required to segregate horticulture waste and construction waste separately and process biodegradable waste on-site wherever required. The bylaws prescribe colour-coded bins and prohibit mixing of segregated waste at any stage of collection or transportation.

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According to the draft, bulk waste generators, including residential complexes, institutions, hotels, hospitals and commercial establishments will be required to register with the MC, establish systems for segregation, ensure scientific processing of biodegradable waste, maintain records, comply with extended bulk waste generator responsibility norms and pay user charges where applicable. The corporation will also issue responsibility certificates and monitor compliance.

For commercial establishments, scrap dealers, waste traders and kabadiwalas, compulsory registration has been proposed. They will have to maintain hygienic premises, prevent littering, store recyclable material scientifically, ensure no burning of waste, allow inspections and maintain records.