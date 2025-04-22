Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Speeding car kills sanitation worker on duty in Maloya

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2025 10:26 AM IST

Eyewitnesses informed the Police Control Room (PCR), following which the victim was immediately rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries

A sanitation worker lost this life after he was run over by a speeding car in Maloya on Monday afternoon, police. The victim, Vipin Shah, a resident of Dhanas, is survived by his wife and a four-month-old daughter.

In another case, a tractor-trolley driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Raipur Rani past Saturday midnight, said police. (HT Photo)
In another case, a tractor-trolley driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Raipur Rani past Saturday midnight, said police. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident occurred near the cowshed in Maloya while the victim was on duty. The speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by the accused, identified as Shitij, hit the worker, causing severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses informed the Police Control Room (PCR), following which Shah was immediately rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Shitij was taken into custody on the spot. His vehicle has been impounded for forensic examination.

Panchkula A tractor-trolley driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Raipur Rani past Saturday midnight, said police.

The victim has been identified as Maggar Singh, 27, from Sone Majra, Patiala.

According to the FIR, Balkar Singh from Ghanaur, Patiala, who was transporting straw in a tractor-trolley from Sone Majra to Ferozepur village, Panchkula, with Maggar, stated that while returning, a rashly driven white Tata Ace, bearing HR68C5040 registration number, hit the tractor-trolley being driven by Maggar near a petrol pump in Raipur Rani.

Maggar fell from his vehicle, leading to critical injuries on his face, shoulder and arm. He was then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Raipur Rani but was declared dead.

The Raipur Rani police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused.

Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprit, police officials said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Speeding car kills sanitation worker on duty in Maloya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On