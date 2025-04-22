Chandigarh: Speeding car kills sanitation worker on duty in Maloya

A sanitation worker lost this life after he was run over by a speeding car in Maloya on Monday afternoon, police. The victim, Vipin Shah, a resident of Dhanas, is survived by his wife and a four-month-old daughter. In another case, a tractor-trolley driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Raipur Rani past Saturday midnight, said police. (HT Photo)

According to police, the incident occurred near the cowshed in Maloya while the victim was on duty. The speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by the accused, identified as Shitij, hit the worker, causing severe injuries.

Eyewitnesses informed the Police Control Room (PCR), following which Shah was immediately rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Shitij was taken into custody on the spot. His vehicle has been impounded for forensic examination.

Panchkula A tractor-trolley driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Raipur Rani past Saturday midnight, said police.

The victim has been identified as Maggar Singh, 27, from Sone Majra, Patiala.

According to the FIR, Balkar Singh from Ghanaur, Patiala, who was transporting straw in a tractor-trolley from Sone Majra to Ferozepur village, Panchkula, with Maggar, stated that while returning, a rashly driven white Tata Ace, bearing HR68C5040 registration number, hit the tractor-trolley being driven by Maggar near a petrol pump in Raipur Rani.

Maggar fell from his vehicle, leading to critical injuries on his face, shoulder and arm. He was then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Raipur Rani but was declared dead.

The Raipur Rani police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused.

Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the culprit, police officials said.