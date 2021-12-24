Chandigarh: Spotlight on language policy at Pradeep memorial lecture at PU

The Professor Pradeep Kumar Memorial Lecture was delivered by G Gopa Kumar, former vice-chancellor, Kerala Central University, at PU on Thursday. The lecture was chaired by emeritus professor BS Brar of Panjab University. The lecture is held annually in the memory of Professor Pradeep Kumar, a former faculty member in the department of political science.

Speaking on “Language policy and policies of south Indian states”, Professor Kumar presented an overview of the way language question has unfolded in India since the colonial days. “Facing resistance from the non-Hindi speaking members, the constituent assembly had also accorded equal status to 14 Indian languages. To concede to the demands of those who wished to promote Hindi as the national language, the three-language formula was implemented in 1968 based on the BG Kher Commission recommendation. Accordingly, Hindi, English and a regional language were to be the part of the official language policy of the constituent states,” he said.

Focussing the lecture on the southern states, Professor Kumar observed that even after the reorganisation, linguistic minorities remained in different proportions.

He concluded that the three-language policy had not been successful on the ground both in the Hindi speaking and non-Hindi speaking states. “The new education policy is fair in its multilingual approach, especially with an emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. It will enable greater access at the school and college level,” he added.