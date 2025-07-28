Chandigarh stalker Vikas Barala’s name dropped from Haryana law officers’ list

Ten days after he was appointed an assistant advocate general for Haryana, Vikas Barala, an accused in the 2017 Varnika Kundu stalking case, was dropped by the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Monday. Ten days after he was appointed an assistant advocate general for Haryana, Vikas Barala, an accused in the 2017 Varnika Kundu stalking case, was dropped by the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Monday. (HT file photo)

According to sources, Vikas did not join following the controversy that erupted after the notification on the appointment of law officers was issued on July 18.

On Sunday, the development comes a day after 45 retired IAS officers wrote an open letter to Saini against the decision to appoint Vikas, who is the son of Rajya Sabha member and former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. “We are shocked to learn that a stalking accused has been named AAG by your government. He will work as the state legal officer when he himself is on the wrong side of the law. By appointing him, you have gone against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao slogan.

Earlier, reacting to his appointment, complainant Varnika Kundu termed it a reflection of the “values and standards” of the authorities. Varnika, 36, the daughter of retired IAS officer VS Kundu, posted on Instagram, “Appointing someone to a public position of power is not just a political decision, it’s a reflection of values and standards. Despite months of national media attention, it has dragged on for this long with little progress. Although we seem no closer to a conclusion than we were five years ago, I continue to hold faith in the judiciary until the verdict is announced, but I won’t deny that faith has wavered.”

The case was registered on August 4, 2017, under Sections 354-D, 341, 365, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code when Varnika, then a disco jockey (DJ), was allegedly stalked by accused Vikas and his friend Ashish. She was headed home when she noticed a car following her. The two accused attempted to block her path and tried to enter her vehicle. Sections of kidnapping were added after criticism of police functioning.

The Chandigarh Police filed a 200-page chargesheet in the case on September 20, 2017. A district court framed charges on October 13, 2017, and trial began on October 27, 2017. Ever since, there have been over 100 hearings in the trial court, but repeatedly adjourned on various grounds.

In February this year, the case was transferred to the court of judicial magistrate first class where it is currently being heard. It will next come up for hearing on August 2.