Chandigarh: Bank staffers warn of nationwide strike on May 25, 26

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation has called for a nationwide strike on May 25 and 26 in case their issues related to recruitment and delayed implementation of staff schemes are not resolved.The federation alleged unresponsive behaviour from the management regarding their issues pertaining to Award staff (clerical and subordinates) pending with management for a long time.

Award staff members posted in Chandigarh protested in front of the bank’s local head office, Sector 17, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Award staff members posted in Chandigarh protested in front of the bank’s local head office, Sector 17 Chandigarh. Satish Kumar Jhingan, president of the State Bank of India Association, and general secretary Iqbal Singh Malhi warned that if their demands are not met, they will protest with a nationwide strike.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON