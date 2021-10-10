Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament: Gopal, Vaidhavi claim junior titles

Gopal Kakkar and Vaidhavi Mamgain clinched the boys’ and girls’ junior singles titles during the 30th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament held at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 on Sunday.

It was Vaidhavi’s second title after she had won the sub-juniors crown. In the boys’ final, Gopal Kakkar thrashed top-rank Mayank Gupta while Vaidhavi beat her sister Sangini Mamgain in an easy encounter by 24-07, 25-07 in the girls’ final.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hassan will take on Sanjay Negi in the men’s singles final and Tuba Sehar, Maryam Khan, Sanya Chadha and Nidhi Gupta have entered the women’s semi-finals.