Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament: Gopal, Vaidhavi claim junior titles

Beating her sister, it was Vaidhavi Mamgain’s second title winning the Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament after she had won the sub-junior’s crown
The 30th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament was held at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Gopal Kakkar and Vaidhavi Mamgain clinched the boys’ and girls’ junior singles titles during the 30th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament held at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 on Sunday.

It was Vaidhavi’s second title after she had won the sub-juniors crown. In the boys’ final, Gopal Kakkar thrashed top-rank Mayank Gupta while Vaidhavi beat her sister Sangini Mamgain in an easy encounter by 24-07, 25-07 in the girls’ final.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Hassan will take on Sanjay Negi in the men’s singles final and Tuba Sehar, Maryam Khan, Sanya Chadha and Nidhi Gupta have entered the women’s semi-finals.

TRENDING TOPICS
