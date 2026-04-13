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Chandigarh: Stopped by traffic cops? Behave, because body cams are back

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda had decided to scale down manual challaning and shift towards an AI-based enforcement system to curb corruption

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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Stopped by the traffic police? You can no longer think of slipping in bribe money to get off easy as Chandigarh traffic personnel will soon be required to wear body cameras while on duty.

CCTV-based challaning and Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), reduced the visibility of body cams in routine enforcement. (HT File)

The UT police have procured 100 such cameras, which are expected to be put into use within a month.

Once operational, these cameras are expected to bring greater transparency and accountability while also reducing the possibility of disputes between traffic personnel and motorists.

Furthermore, the real-time video and audio captured on these devices will act as digital evidence in courts, in case of disagreements or complaints.

This is part of the ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the force. Last year, Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda had decided to scale down manual challaning and shift towards an AI-based enforcement system to curb corruption, following instances where some traffic personnel were found accepting bribes from violators in exchange of letting them off.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh said, “The introduction of body cameras is expected to reduce on-road confrontations between violators and traffic personnel, a recurring issue in enforcement. Being recorded often deters aggressive behaviour and ensures both parties adhere to protocol.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Stopped by traffic cops? Behave, because body cams are back
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Stopped by traffic cops? Behave, because body cams are back
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