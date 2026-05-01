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Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields on top as school aces in 3 out of 4 streams

Thakur Garg, 18, a student of Strawberry Fields, topped the tricity in the non-medical stream with 97.25%

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Students from Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, claimed the top spot in three of the four streams in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday.

Last year too, Strawberry Fields had dominated the tricity. (HT File)

Bisman Singh, 17, of Strawberry Fields emerged the tricity topper in the humanities stream, securing 98.75%. A resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, who hails from Ludhiana, Singh has already cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and has her sights firmly set on a career in corporate law. Her father, Ravneet Singh Khurana, is an IRS officer serving as GST commissioner, Chandigarh, while her mother Paramjeet Khurana is a homemaker. For Bisman, success came from staying invested in the things she loved. Her mantra is to be passionate about one’s goal, without sacrificing any side quests.

In the commerce stream, Kaavya Nayyar, 18, of Strawberry Fields topped the tricity with 98.5%. Her twin sister Prannya, also of the same school, was not far behind with 97.75%. Both national-level swimmers, the sisters are heading to Ashoka University to study economics. Nayyar dreams of launching her own startup, while Prannya wants to explore a creative field. Residents of Sector 16, Chandigarh, their parents are Sanjeev Nayyar, a businessman, and Bhawana Nayyar, a homemaker.

In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, participated for the first time this year with its inaugural ISC batch. In Mohali, only YPS offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school in Panchkula.

Last year too, Strawberry Fields had dominated the tricity, with its students topping three of the four streams – Aarit Sharma leading in commerce with 99.5%, Tarika Bahl in humanities with 99%, and Advay Bajaj in non medical with 99%.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields on top as school aces in 3 out of 4 streams
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields on top as school aces in 3 out of 4 streams
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