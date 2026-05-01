Chandigarh: Strawberry Fields on top as school aces in 3 out of 4 streams

Students from Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, claimed the top spot in three of the four streams in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday.

Last year too, Strawberry Fields had dominated the tricity. (HT File)

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Bisman Singh, 17, of Strawberry Fields emerged the tricity topper in the humanities stream, securing 98.75%. A resident of Sector 7, Chandigarh, who hails from Ludhiana, Singh has already cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and has her sights firmly set on a career in corporate law. Her father, Ravneet Singh Khurana, is an IRS officer serving as GST commissioner, Chandigarh, while her mother Paramjeet Khurana is a homemaker. For Bisman, success came from staying invested in the things she loved. Her mantra is to be passionate about one’s goal, without sacrificing any side quests.

In the commerce stream, Kaavya Nayyar, 18, of Strawberry Fields topped the tricity with 98.5%. Her twin sister Prannya, also of the same school, was not far behind with 97.75%. Both national-level swimmers, the sisters are heading to Ashoka University to study economics. Nayyar dreams of launching her own startup, while Prannya wants to explore a creative field. Residents of Sector 16, Chandigarh, their parents are Sanjeev Nayyar, a businessman, and Bhawana Nayyar, a homemaker.

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{{^usCountry}} Thakur Garg, 18, also of Strawberry Fields, topped the tricity in the non-medical stream with 97.25%. A resident of Kansal, Chandigarh, Garg has already made his mark beyond the classroom, having been granted a patent by the Government of India for GestureX, a wearable smart glasses device that converts speech to sign language to aid communication for the deaf and mute. He plans to pursue computer science abroad. His mother Megha Goyal is a single parent and a homemaker, planning to enter the world of business soon. His advice to students is “have all the fun you want, but as the exams come close, lose all the distractions, and lock in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thakur Garg, 18, also of Strawberry Fields, topped the tricity in the non-medical stream with 97.25%. A resident of Kansal, Chandigarh, Garg has already made his mark beyond the classroom, having been granted a patent by the Government of India for GestureX, a wearable smart glasses device that converts speech to sign language to aid communication for the deaf and mute. He plans to pursue computer science abroad. His mother Megha Goyal is a single parent and a homemaker, planning to enter the world of business soon. His advice to students is “have all the fun you want, but as the exams come close, lose all the distractions, and lock in.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The best performance in the medical stream was by Yuviana Sachar, 18, Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, who scored 97%. A resident of Patiala, Sachar has enrolled in a double major programme at Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, pursuing a BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence alongside a BCom in business analysis – a choice driven by more than just academic interest. Sachar says she is deeply concerned about the current trajectory of AI and its growing threat to employment, and believes the first step to fixing a problem is understanding it from the inside. But she isn’t stopping there, after completing her double majors, she plans to pursue a law degree as well, with the goal of working at the intersection of policy and technology to counter growing AI dependency. Her mother Anahat Khehra is a former teacher at YPS Mohali herself. Sachar’s advice is simple – pay attention in class, because that is where the actual learning happens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The best performance in the medical stream was by Yuviana Sachar, 18, Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, who scored 97%. A resident of Patiala, Sachar has enrolled in a double major programme at Thapar School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, pursuing a BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence alongside a BCom in business analysis – a choice driven by more than just academic interest. Sachar says she is deeply concerned about the current trajectory of AI and its growing threat to employment, and believes the first step to fixing a problem is understanding it from the inside. But she isn’t stopping there, after completing her double majors, she plans to pursue a law degree as well, with the goal of working at the intersection of policy and technology to counter growing AI dependency. Her mother Anahat Khehra is a former teacher at YPS Mohali herself. Sachar’s advice is simple – pay attention in class, because that is where the actual learning happens. {{/usCountry}}

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In Chandigarh, Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, are affiliated to the CISCE for Class 12, while St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, participated for the first time this year with its inaugural ISC batch. In Mohali, only YPS offers ISC Class 12. There is no ISC school in Panchkula.

Last year too, Strawberry Fields had dominated the tricity, with its students topping three of the four streams – Aarit Sharma leading in commerce with 99.5%, Tarika Bahl in humanities with 99%, and Advay Bajaj in non medical with 99%.

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