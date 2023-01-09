Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Street food vendor robbed of cash, phone at knifepoint

Chandigarh: Street food vendor robbed of cash, phone at knifepoint

Four youths robbed a street food vendor of his mobile phone and ₹4,400 in cash near the Sector 47 Gurdwara light point in Chandigarh on Friday night

Officials privy to the probe said the robbers most likely lived in the nearby areas and a hunt was underway to nab them. (Getty Images)
Four youths robbed a street food vendor of his mobile phone and 4,400 in cash near the Sector 47 Gurdwara light point on Friday night.

The victim, Laltu Kumar of Jagatpura village, Mohali, told the police that he was walking back home around 10.30 pm. On the way, four youths threatened him with a knife, and snatched his mobile phone and 4,400 in cash, before fleeing.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-31 police station on Kumar’s complaint.

Officials privy to the probe said the robbers most likely lived in the nearby areas and a hunt was underway to nab them.

