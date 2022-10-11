Chandigarh student wins ‘British deputy high commissioner for a Day’ contest

A 20-year-old student from UT, Nehal Sharma, has won ‘British deputy high commissioner for a Day’ contest from Chandigarh region, which includes Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. After winning the contest, Nehal got the opportunity to interact with British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett, and other senior staff members. Nehal is currently pursuing her bachelors in business administration from GGDSD College, Sector 32. To observe International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission had organised a competition to experience a day in the life of the UK’s top diplomat-British high commissioner to India. This is an annual competition run by the UK mission.

Burglars target Sec-63 house

Chandigarh Burglars targeted a house in Sector 63, and decamped with jewellery and valuables while the family was away. The complainant Abhay Thakur, 34, said upon returning from a trip on October 9, he found the locks of his house broken and the entire house was ransacked. He reported gold bracelets, earrings, diamond ornaments, a silver ornament and a laptop stolen. A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Thieves break into NRI’s locked house in Sector 78

Mohali Thieves broke into the locked house of Canada-based NRI in Sector 78, police said on Monday. The break-in came to fore after a domestic help, who cleans the house once a week, found the household articles strewn around. She informed the neighbours who alerted the house owner, Baldev Singh Gill. Police said the articles stolen will be ascertained after Gill’s arrival from Canada. A neighbour, Prem Singh, said the theft could have been executed by two men who were going from house to house offering water tanks cleaning services.

Man held with poppy husk

Chandigarh Police’s operation cell arrested a Bihar-based man with 1.4 kg poppy husk. The accused, Deepak Kumar Yadav, worked as a private driver and was arrested on the disclosure of Manoj Mishra, also from Bihar, who was in turn arrested with 51.1 kg of poppy husk. A case under NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station. He was produced before the court and sent to two-day police custody.

GMCH prof presents best surgical video

Chandigarh A professor in ENT at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Surinder K Singhal, bagged a medal for the best surgical video presentation in the annual conference of All-India Rhinology Society, held at Maullana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, from October 7 to 9. He presented a video on removal of meningoencephalocele with CSF leak from frontal sinus. Dr Singhal has beendoing endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery for a long time. It includes surgery on nose, sinuses and adjacent brain tissue with endoscopy.

Inauguration of waiting hall at GMSH-16

Chandigarh A waiting hall for patients was inaugurated at GMSH-16 by adviser to the UT administrator Dharmpal, in the presence of health secretary Yashpal Garg, director health services Dr Suman Singh and others. The waiting hall was constructed at a cost of about ₹43-lakhs, under the aegis of Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Ludhiana, as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16, made special mention of the pre- fabricated, neat and clean separate toilets for men and women.