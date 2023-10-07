Chandigarh: Sub-inspector in CBI net for demanding 5-lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a sub-inspector (SI), deployed with Chandigarh Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) in Sector 17, for seeking a ₹5-lakh bribe from a local resident in lieu of favouring his relative in a criminal case.

The accused bribed a local resident in lieu of favouring his relative in a criminal case. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the probe agency arrested SI Hussain Akhtar from EOW, the other suspect, also a SI, managed to flee from the spot.

Sources said both the cops were handling a cheating case and sought ₹5-lakh illegal gratification for favouring a relative of the complainant.

The complainant, however, lodged a formal complaint with CBI.

The agency laid a trap and recorded the conversations between the accused and the complainant, following which CBI sleuths arrested Akhtar.

The accused will be presented in a special CBI court on Saturday, while the raids to detain the other suspect are underway.

Earlier in August this year, police had booked a constable, Pawan, along with the brother former deputy mayor Anil Dubey, after a Ram Darbar chicken shop owner accused the cop and an inspector of demanding ₹7 lakh from him not to nominate him in an extortion case. The constable is currently on the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional station house officer (SHO) at the Sector 39 police station before his dismissal, Naveen Phogat, meanwhile, has been on the run since August 5, when he was booked for kidnapping a Bathinda-based businessman and extorting ₹1.01 crore from him in Sector 40 by threatening to kill him.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON